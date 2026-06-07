Sunday’s weather will be mostly clear across most of the island, though clouds are expected to gather in parts during the afternoon.

Those clouds may produce rain and even the odd storm in the mountains, though elsewhere, clear skies and sun are expected to persist throughout.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 36 degrees Celsius inland, 30 degrees Celsius on the north, southeast, and east coasts, 28 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 27 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies are expected to be mostly clear, though light fog and mist is likely to form during the early hours of Monday morning.

Temperatures will drop to 17 degrees Celsius inland and on the north coast, 19 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 15 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Rain will be possible during the afternoons of Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with thunderstorms not out of the question, with light fog and clouds expected during the mornings.

Temperatures will remain stable throughout the first half of the week,