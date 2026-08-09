Five British nationals appeared at the Larnaca district court on Sunday, accused of having attempted to smuggle almost 75 kilograms’ worth of rolling tobacco from northern Cyprus onto a flight to Manchester.

The five had been arrested at Larnaca airport on Saturday, with the customs department saying that three suspects had a total of 300 packages, weighing 50 grams each, of rolling tobacco in his suitcase, adding up to a combined weight of 15kg per person, 45kg in total.

Another was found to have a total of 235 such packages, weighing a total of 11.75kg, while the largest quantity found in a single suitcase was 360 packages – thus 18kg – bringing the total amount to 74.75kg.

The department said that none of the 1,495 packages of rolling tobacco contained the bilingual Turkish and Greek health warning, nor the security feature or the traceability code which is customary on tobacco products sold in the Republic of Cyprus.

As such, it is believed that the products were purchased in the north, with their transfer in such high quantity to Larnaca therefore a violation of the Green Line Regulation.

All five suspects were remanded in custody for two days, and will therefore next appear in court on Tuesday.