With the aim of strengthening ties with the school and parent community and developing initiatives with meaningful social impact, Bank of Cyprus (BoC) and the Federation of Nicosia Primary Schools’ Parents’ Associations announce the establishment of a strategic partnership.

The collaboration lays the foundations for a stable and structured partnership focused on supporting education, empowering families and implementing initiatives that address the contemporary needs of children and parents. Through joint initiatives, the two organisations seek to enhance participation, foster life skills and create value for the younger generation.

According to Elli Ioannidou, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Bank of Cyprus, the partnership forms part of the Bank’s strategy to invest meaningfully in the younger generation and strengthen the family as a fundamental pillar of society. “Through targeted collaborations, we aim to develop initiatives with measurable impact and contribute actively to shaping a sustainable future for children and their families,” she said.

For his part, Ioannis Zeliou, President of the Federation of Nicosia Primary Schools’ Parents’ Associations, said the partnership strengthens the role of the organised parent community and creates new opportunities for initiatives with meaningful impact. “Together, we can respond more effectively to the needs of children and support families through modern and targeted initiatives,” he noted.

This strategic partnership reaffirms both parties’ shared commitment to contribute actively to the creation of a more supportive and dynamic environment for the younger generation.