Bean Bar is welcoming the summer season with even more joyful vibes, refreshing surprises and vibrant colours! Staying true to its commitment to brightening everyday moments with enthusiasm and good vibes, the popular coffee chain is once again launching four limited-edition beverages set to become this season’s ultimate summer obsession. Three fresh fruit juices and a sparkling matcha lemonade are here to bring freshness, energy and positivity to warm summer days.

First up in Bean Bar’s new summer collection is “The Edgy One”, a refreshingly bold blend of pineapple, green apple, kiwi and kale, packed with vitamins, antioxidants and a super fresh character.

For those who prefer lighter, sweeter flavours, “Mellow Melon” combines melon, plum, pear and red apple, capturing the feeling of a sunny summer escape in every sip.

And because some summer favourites are simply unforgettable, the much-loved “Ruby Splash” is back after last year’s success, once again delivering the refreshing flavours of watermelon, melon and mango.

Completing the limited-edition summer quartet is “Bubbly Matcha”, a sparkling matcha lemonade that blends the natural energy of green tea matcha with playful bubbles and crisp effervescence. The result is an exceptionally refreshing drink that feels like a burst of summer joy.

Committed to a balanced and modern lifestyle, Bean Bar created its new summer beverages without added sweeteners or preservatives, focusing instead on the natural flavours of fruit and high-quality of its ingredients. In particular, “Bubbly Matcha” combines Bean Bar’s homemade lemonade with authentic matcha tea and San Pellegrino sparkling water, creating a uniquely refreshing experience. Professional nutrition advice was also considered, ensuring that each beverage balances freshness, wellbeing and summer flavours.

“As a brand, we love creating experiences that make our friends’ everyday lives brighter, lighter and happier,” said Bean Bar’s Brand Manager, Antonia Koumettou.

“This year’s summer beverages were designed to deliver refreshing moments through fresh ingredients, vibrant colours and unexpected flavour combinations.

“We wanted each beverage to have its own personality and complement different summer moments, from a walk around the city to a relaxing time with friends. So, we hope our customers will embrace these new products, which are designed to fill warm summer days with positive vibes.”

All four limited-edition beverages are available across the entire Bean Bar network, as well as via Foody, Bolt and Wolt. Customers can also place orders through the Bean Bar App to pick up from the store of their choice.

BEAN BAR: summer in every sip!