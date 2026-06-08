The Minthis Music Festival 2026 continues on July 11, 2026 with a distinguished lyrical evening, featuring internationally celebrated Austrian bass Günther Groissböck, in collaboration with renowned La Scala pianist Nelson Calzi.

Groissböck is acclaimed worldwide for his commanding voice, dramatic presence and profound musical interpretation. He has established himself on the stages of the world’s leading opera houses, including the Vienna State Opera, the Metropolitan Opera in New York, the Royal Opera House in London and the Bayreuth Festival.

Groissböck has collaborated with leading conductors such as Daniel Barenboim and Christian Thielemann, while his interpretations of works by Wagner and Strauss have received outstanding critical acclaim, establishing him as one of the foremost interpreters of the German repertoire. A leading figure on the stages of the world’s most prestigious opera houses, he brings extraordinary depth and intelligence to every performance.

This special recital programme explores the richness of the Romantic repertoire and the deeply expressive world of Lied, offering audiences the rare opportunity to experience one of the world’s great bass voices in an intimate setting.

Together with the refined artistry of Nelson Calzi, whose sensitivity and musical nuance highlight the dialogue between voice and piano, the evening promises a performance of exceptional musical depth and emotional resonance.

Presented by Pafilia, the company behind the award-winning Minthis resort, and under the creative direction and production of LaimTee Art, whose artistic vision defines the festival’s distinctive identity, the festival continues to evolve into a meeting point for established international artists and emerging voices. The setting is enhanced by a venue that blends artistic excellence with refined hospitality and striking natural beauty, offering a high-level aesthetic experience.

The Minthis Music Festival continues to bring together leading international artists and emerging talents in an environment that combines artistic excellence, quality hospitality and the enchanting natural landscape of Minthis.

The Minthis Music Festival 2026 is proudly presented with the support of main sponsor Porsche, alongside valued sponsors Bottles and Cyprus Workation Club.

Limited seats available. For ticket reservations, please visit: SoldOut Tickets.