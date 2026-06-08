The Karaiskakio Foundation has received international recognition at the ESQR Quality Achievements Awards 2026, held in Brussels, reaffirming its longstanding commitment to quality, scientific excellence, innovation and people-centred service.

The ESQR Quality Achievements Awards are an internationally recognised institution that honours organisations for their dedication to quality, continuous improvement and the implementation of best practices. The Karaiskakio Foundation’s participation in the event provided a significant opportunity to showcase its work and mission at an international level.

Such distinction recognises the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to provide high-quality healthcare and research services, with patients and society at the heart of its activities. It also highlights its role as a non-profit organisation that combines scientific expertise, innovation, international collaboration and social contribution.

Guided by its vision of “a world where science and innovation transform hope into life for every patient”, the Karaiskakio Foundation continues to invest in knowledge, technology and international partnerships, implementing initiatives that promote health, knowledge and quality of life.

Quality is a fundamental pillar of the Foundation’s operations, as reflected through its significant international accreditations and certifications, including:

Accreditation of its medical laboratories to ISO 15189

Certification of its Quality Management System to ISO 9001

Accreditation of the Cyprus Bone Marrow Donor Registry by the World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA)

Accreditation of its Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics services by the European Federation for Immunogenetics (EFI).

These accolades reflect the Karaiskakio Foundation’s enduring commitment to quality, safety and scientific excellence, confirming its compliance with the highest international standards.

Ultimately, distinction at the ESQR Quality Achievements Awards 2026 represents significant international recognition of the Foundation’s work and mission, highlighting its contribution to healthcare, research and society, both in Cyprus and internationally.