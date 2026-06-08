With a consistency that characterises its sustainability strategy, Lidl Cyprus continues to implement actions with a substantial impact, renewing its commitment to the environment and society. This year, the company’s successful campaign, with its timeless message “The greater you are, the greater your responsibility” returns to highlight the steady progress and new, enhanced results of its initiatives.

The campaign’s video, which connects images of Cypriot nature and the voluntary action of Lidl’s employees with Nikos Kazantzakis’ contemplative speech “The Saviours of God”, reminds us that protecting the planet is a consistent, collective effort.

The evolution of actions in numbers

Lidl Cyprus doesn’t just stick to its words, but speaks with actions. Updated data up until February 2026 demonstrate the systematic work being carried out on its key strategic pillars:

Project Zero: a lasting alliance with AKTI Project and Research Centre

As of 2021, the company maintains a stable collaboration with the AKTI Project and Research Centre, and implements joint actions in the field of sustainability. From the start of the collaboration until February 2026, the programme has managed to collect 17.8 tonnes of waste, through 88 coastal clean-ups and 18 seabed clean-ups.

With a focus on experiential education, 347 school visits were carried out, offering specialised knowledge to 55,600 children all over Cyprus, while 5,240 volunteer students, teachers and divers joined forces for cleaner seas.

mind REset: investing in ecological consciousness of new generation

The educational, environmental “mind REset” programme, organised by the Junior Achievement Cyprus Organisation with the support of Lidl Cyprus, has already completed five years of successful progress.

Since 2021, almost 16,500 pupils and students throughout Cyprus have been trained on the principles of a circular economy. In this year’s programme, more than 3,600 students from 24 schools worked on the topic of food waste, developing innovative ideas that combine entrepreneurship with environmental responsibility.

Energy superiority and green electricity

In parallel with its social actions, Lidl Cyprus safeguards its operation with sustainable infrastructure. From 2022, the company has used 100 per cent green electricity in its facilities (excluding supply contracts that Lidl cannot influence), while it continues to expand its photovoltaic systems. To date, the company operates a total of eight photovoltaic installations in its stores and central warehouse, drastically reducing its energy footprint on the island.

Ultimately, for Lidl Cyprus, protecting the environment is not a seasonal promise, but a daily act of responsibility. The continuation of these actions is practical proof that, as the company grows, so does its will for a better and more sustainable tomorrow.

Enjoy the video here.

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