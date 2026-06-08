The European Union has imposed sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities accused of disrupting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first use of the bloc’s new freedom of navigation sanctions regime, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday.

Speaking after an informal meeting of EU defence ministers in Nicosia, Kallas said ministers had discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East following overnight developments between Iran and Israel.

“The region is stuck in phases of peace talks and fragile ceasefires,” she said, warning that a return to full-scale war would come at a tremendous cost to the entire region.

Kallas said all sides should return to negotiations, while expressing concern over threats to international shipping.

“Freedom of navigation is under heavy pressure globally, as we see most acutely in the Strait of Hormuz,” she said.

Accusing Tehran of effectively closing the strategic waterway and continuing to threaten maritime traffic with drone activity, Kallas said EU ministers had agreed that Iran’s actions were unacceptable.

“In response, EU member states today approved sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities involved in disrupting transit through the Strait of Hormuz,” she said. “This is the first time the EU has applied its new freedom of navigation sanctions regime and, where necessary, we will apply it again.”

Kallas added that the EU was continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the region and had offered expertise to support negotiations, including on nuclear issues and confidence-building measures.

The Middle East was one of several issues discussed by ministers during the meeting, alongside support for Ukraine, maritime security and the future of European defence.

Kallas said there was strong unity among member states on continuing support for Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia.

“Time no longer works in Russia’s favour. Putin is losing money, men and momentum,” she said, arguing that sanctions and military assistance were weakening Moscow’s ability to sustain its war effort.

According to Kallas, Hungary is lifting its veto on the release of €6.6 billion through the European Peace Facility, allowing the funds to be used to reimburse member states for previous weapons deliveries, finance joint procurement and support the EU’s military training mission for Ukraine.

Asked about prospects for peace negotiations, Kallas said ministers agreed that pressure on Moscow must continue as Russia had yet to demonstrate a genuine willingness to negotiate.

“We really need to have strategic patience when it comes to pushing Russia into a situation where it would genuinely negotiate,” she said.

Ministers also discussed efforts to counter Russia’s shadow fleet and threats to maritime security more broadly.

Kallas said France and Sweden had recently boarded vessels linked to the shadow fleet, while the EU’s Operation Irini had begun boarding such ships under updated rules of engagement.

“Every vessel seized, detained or disrupted means less revenue for Russia to finance this war,” she said.

She added that the EU’s Aspides naval mission continued to play a crucial role in protecting commercial shipping in the Red Sea and revealed that Brussels was examining whether the operation could eventually contribute to a Franco-British maritime coalition in the Strait of Hormuz.

Responding to questions about European defence, Kallas rejected suggestions that the EU should establish a standing European army, saying the focus should instead be on strengthening cooperation among member states and improving the bloc’s ability to respond to crises.

While stressing that the EU’s mutual assistance clause under Article 42.7 is not equivalent to Nato’s Article 5 collective defence guarantee, she said work was underway on ways to make the provision more operational in practice.

Cyprus Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said ministers had also exchanged views on maritime security, with particular emphasis on safeguarding freedom of navigation and addressing destabilising activities at sea.

“In this context, we discussed the ongoing efforts to address Russia’s shadow fleet, as well as the role the European Union can play in the maritime domain,” he said.

Palmas added that discussions would also focus on strengthening the EU’s defence readiness, reinforcing its contribution to a stronger European pillar within Nato and improving the bloc’s ability to respond effectively to emerging security challenges.