UCLan Cyprus’ newly established School of Arts, Media & Communication celebrated a major milestone with the highly successful annual student exhibition, “The Archive — 2025/26“. The prestigious exhibition was unveiled on May 26, 2026, at the Former Residence of the Police Director in Salina Park, Larnaca.

“The Archive — 2025/26” functioned as a vibrant ecosystem of creativity, experimentation and research. The exhibition highlighted the deeply interdisciplinary nature of the School, presenting a dynamic mapping of contemporary creative practices across the disciplines of Media Production, Web Design & Development, Graphic Design and Fashion Design.

Visitors had the opportunity to engage with a diverse range of creative works that reflected the students’ talent, technical expertise and theoretical understanding.

This event lays the foundation for an annual institution that aims to bridge the gap between the academic community, society and the creative industries.

Reflecting on the success of the exhibition, Head of the School, Associate Professor Dr Christos Karpasitis, hailed the creativity behind the initiative. “The success of The Archive — 2025/26 reflects the incredible work of our students and the commitment of our academic community,” he noted. “This first exhibition has given us a glimpse of what is possible when creativity, collaboration and ambition come together, and we look forward to building on this momentum in the years ahead.”