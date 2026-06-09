The Audit Office has raised concerns over the Cyprus Sports Organisation’s (KOA) ability to effectively oversee sports federations, saying the body lacks meaningful intervention and enforcement tools beyond the withholding of state grants.

In a report examining the organisation’s structure, grant monitoring procedures and oversight of private gymnastics schools, the Audit Office identified a series of weaknesses, according to the Cyprus News Agency. These included a 17-month vacancy in the position of director-general, insufficient compliance by sports federations with measures recommended by KOA and the Ethics and Safeguarding Committee for Sport, and significant delays in financial reporting. Of the 85 federations recognised by KOA, 78 failed to submit their financial statements on time, while 35 had still not submitted their accounts by August 2025.

According to the report, the current legal framework limits KOA’s ability to intervene in the affairs of recognised sports federations, restricting its influence largely to organisations that depend on government funding.

“The Audit Office does not consider this framework to be healthy,” the report said, arguing that sport forms an important part of society and that the state should retain a degree of oversight over recognised federations through KOA, particularly on matters affecting the development and promotion of sport.

The report highlighted the issue of accountability in relation to the Cyprus Football Association (CFA), stating that there is a “misunderstood” interpretation of the concepts of independence and oversight, creating the false impression that the two cannot coexist.

It warned that a lack of transparency and accountability fuels public suspicion and ultimately damages the image of the state, KOA and the federation itself.

The Audit Office said basic supervision by KOA was both necessary and achievable without undermining the independence of sports federations, noting that all recognised federations and registered clubs are expected to support national objectives for the healthy development of sport.

The report further found that sporting performance assessments were not adequately documented, while delays and shortcomings were observed in financial and administrative audits. The implementation of management audits by external firms was also found to be significantly below established targets.

Concerns were also raised over governance standards. The Audit Office said limited implementation of the Code of Good Governance and the model constitution, combined with the absence of meaningful sanctions, increased the risk of mismanagement.

The report also highlighted administrative weaknesses within KOA itself. The position of director-general remained vacant from July 2024 until December 2025, a period of 17 months, which the Audit Office said may have created leadership gaps affecting the organisation’s smooth operation.

It added that the failure to implement previous restructuring studies and the retention of the current organisational model had resulted in an excessive concentration of responsibilities. A significant number of vacant posts and the extensive use of indefinite-term staff were also said to limit the organisation’s flexibility and effectiveness.

The Audit Office additionally identified shortcomings in the supervision of private gym schools, including delays in enforcing KOA decisions and weaknesses in monitoring compliance. Cases of gyms operating without valid licences were often uncovered following complaints rather than through proactive inspections, while similar monitoring weaknesses were noted in facilities involved in ongoing criminal proceedings.

Among its recommendations, the Audit Office called for the filling of key management vacancies, organisational restructuring, the creation of a comprehensive inspection registry, the introduction of risk-based supervision and stronger compliance mechanisms for sports federations. It also urged the modernisation of the regulatory framework.

“The findings demonstrate the need to strengthen KOA’s supervisory role through clear procedures and effective oversight tools,” the report concluded.