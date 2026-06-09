The government is promoting a National Food Safety Authority, which will be tasked with coordinating and supervising official controls by services and laboratories, and drafting a unified national strategy for food safety and hygiene throughout the food chain, Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides said on Monday.

Marking World Food Safety Day, celebrated on June 7, Charalambides said the day “reminds us that access to safe and quality food is not only a basic prerequisite for ensuring public health, but also a fundamental right of every person”.

He described food safety as “the core of health prevention and protection, directly linked to the quality of life, the well-being of the people, consumer confidence and the sustainable development of our society”.

“Safe food is everyone’s right and everyone’s responsibility,” he said.

The slogan for this year’s World Food Safety Day was From Burden to Solutions, Safe Food Everywhere.

“It calls on us to move beyond simply identifying problems and to focus on implementing specific and effective solutions,” Charalambides pointed out.

He said the message was clear. “Scientific data is the basis for developing targeted policies, effectively managing risks and making informed decisions, always with the protection of public health in mind.”

Every solution for safe food starts with early identification of the problem and proper risk assessment, he said.

Charalambides added that “behind every documented decision for consumer protection lies reliable scientific data.”

“In this context, the general laboratory of the health ministry is the main pillar of producing this data, providing scientific documentation and offering specialised support to the authorities,” he said.

The approach the health ministry takes is based on the philosophy encapsulating scientific knowledge, cooperation of all stakeholders involved and preventive action at every stage of the food chain.

Charalambides said the general laboratory’s role was important in producing reliable testing of food, implementing European and national legislation, providing scientific support for decision-making and risk management, and informing and protecting consumers.

Every year, thousands of laboratory tests are performed on food, water and food contact materials. These tests allow for the early identification of potential risks, resulting in corrective measures that protect public health.

The minister pointed out that the health services, tasked with the implementation of food legislation, work closely with all parties involved to develop and implement a comprehensive food safety policy.

“Food safety is a collective responsibility. From primary production to the consumer’s table, every link in the food chain plays a crucial role in ensuring food quality and safety,” he said.

Cyprus also participates in various initiatives, including the European #Safe2Eat campaign, aimed at cultivating public awareness and a culture of knowledge, responsibility and trust.