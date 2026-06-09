A total of 3.23 kilogrammes of cocaine were seized from the home of a 36-year-old man during a police operation on Tuesday.

“The large quantity of cocaine was carefully concealed and was located following methodical investigations by members of the drug squad (Ykan), as well as an assessment of the suspect’s conduct during the investigation,” police said.

The seizure followed a raid during which officers discovered two packages containing cocaine with a combined gross weight of 2.22kg, 30 nylon packages containing cocaine weighing a total of 977 grammes, and a further package containing 31 grammes of cocaine.

Police also seized seven packages containing firecrackers, €4,000 in cash, a precision scale and a firearm.

In addition, two motorcycles without registration plates and a car were found at the property and confiscated.

The 36-year-old was arrested and taken into custody.

He has since been remanded for eight days.