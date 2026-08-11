One of the greatest jazz composers is the focus of an upcoming Paphos concert. On Tuesday, August 18, the Steppin’ Out Jazz Band pays tribute to Duke Ellington, playing a variety of his pieces that touched generations and changed the face of jazz.

The Technopolis 20 garden where the concert takes place will welcome audiences at 8pm. There, they will enjoy a lyrical evening charmed by the band’s signature sound. Performing on stage will be Alice Ayvazian on vocals, Dimitris Miaris on piano, Costas Challoumas on double bass and Marios Spyrou on drums.

Iconic jazz songs will fill the garden, highlighting why this composer still deserves his place in the spotlight today.

“Duke Ellington was the most important composer in the history of jazz as well as being a bandleader who held his large group together continuously for almost 50 years,” say organisers. “The two aspects of his career were related; Ellington used his band as a musical laboratory for his new compositions and shaped his writing specifically to showcase the talents of his bandmembers, many of whom remained with him for long periods.

“Ellington also wrote film scores and stage musicals, and several of his instrumental works were adapted into songs that became standards. In addition to touring year in and year out, he recorded extensively, resulting in a gigantic body of work that was still being assessed a quarter century after his death. Ellington was noted for his inventive use of the orchestra, or big band, and for his eloquence and charisma.”

Some of his classic standards, which audiences still love to this day, are It Don’t Mean A Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing), Perdido, Satin Doll, In A Sentimental Mood, and Take The ‘A’ Train. These, and much more, are expected to sound on August 18 as the Steppin’ Out Jazz Band takes the floor.

Duke Ellington Tribute by the Steppin’ Out Jazz Band

Live jazz music by local band, honouring great jazz composer. August 18. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €16. Tel: 7000-2420. www.technopolis20.com