Six people were arrested overnight as part of targeted police operations carried out across Cyprus aimed at preventing serious crime and maintaining public order.

Police said officers conducted organised patrols in key urban areas throughout the island, with the operations focused on crime prevention, public safety and strengthening the public’s sense of security.

The six arrests were made for a range of offences, including illegal stay, unlawful possession of drugs, driving a stolen vehicle, public intoxication and causing a disturbance.

During the overnight operations, police stopped and checked 424 vehicles and carried out inspections involving 540 drivers and passengers. Officers also conducted 34 inspections of premises, resulting in five reports for various violations.

Traffic enforcement checks led to 226 reports for road traffic offences, with 87 of those relating to speeding violations.

A total of 114 alcohol tests were carried out, with one driver found to be over the legal limit. Police also conducted five roadside drug tests, two of which produced positive indications.

In addition, five vehicles were impounded as part of ongoing police investigations.

Police said the operations form part of daily efforts to prevent and combat crime through an enhanced presence on the streets, targeted inspections and rapid operational responses aimed at protecting the public and safeguarding public order.