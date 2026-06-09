It looks set to be another largely pleasant summer day across Cyprus, with plenty of sunshine expected after a misty start in some areas.

A weak low-pressure system is affecting the region, bringing mostly clear skies on Tuesday. Early in the morning, patches of low cloud and light mist may linger locally, but these are expected to clear as the day progresses.

By the afternoon, however, cloud build-up is likely over the mountains and inland areas, with isolated showers or thunderstorms possible. Hail cannot be ruled out in stronger storms.

Winds will initially be light and variable at around 3 Beaufort, gradually becoming southwesterly to northwesterly at 3 to 4 Beaufort. Along southern coastal areas, winds may temporarily strengthen to 5 Beaufort. Seas will be slight.

Temperatures are expected to reach 35C inland, 27C on the west coast, around 30C along the remaining coastal areas and 25C in the higher mountains.

Overnight, conditions will remain mostly clear, although patches of low cloud are expected to develop locally. Light mist may also form during the early hours, particularly in coastal and inland areas.

Winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, and southeasterly along the northern coast, remaining light at around 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slight.

Temperatures will fall to 18C inland, around 20C on the coast and 16C in the higher mountains.

Looking ahead, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are expected to begin with mostly sunny conditions before cloud build-up develops during the afternoon. Isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible, mainly over mountainous and inland regions.

Temperatures will remain largely unchanged throughout the week, staying slightly above the seasonal average.