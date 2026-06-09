Police arrested a 25-year-old woman in the early hours of Tuesday in Ayia Napa on suspicion of illegally possessing nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, with intent to supply.

According to police, officers from the Famagusta Crime Prevention Unit (OPE) stopped the woman shortly after midnight and carried out a search during which they allegedly found a metal canister, 64 unused nitrous oxide capsules, 68 balloons and €100 in cash.

Further checks by police revealed that the woman was allegedly residing illegally in the Republic of Cyprus.

The 25-year-old was taken into custody and is expected to appear before the Famagusta district court later on Tuesday for the immediate filing of charges.

Investigations are continuing and are being led by Ayia Napa police station.