At a press conference titled “Cyprus Takes a Leading Role in European Gaming Regulation” held on June 9, 2026, the Cyprus Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission (CGCA) presented its institutional review for the period 2024-2025, highlighting its key achievements and outlining its future strategic priorities.

The event was attended by representatives of the government, parliamentary political parties, partner organisations and institutions, members of the Commission and representatives of the media.

Dr Michalis Chailis, Director of the Office of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, delivered a greeting on behalf of Tourism Deputy Minister Costas Koumis. Dr Chailis emphasised the importance of the effective operation and supervision of the casino sector in strengthening Cyprus’ reputation as a high-quality tourism and investment destination, as well as the CGCA’s contribution to ensuring high standards of transparency, responsibility, and public protection.

In his own address, CGCA Chairman, Professor Pieris Chourides, highlighted the significant progress achieved over the past two years in the areas of supervision, transparency, institutional development and international engagement. Prof. Chourides underscored the leading role Cyprus now plays within the European gaming regulation and supervision landscape. In this context, he also referred to Cyprus’ selection to host the annual conference of the Gaming Regulators European Forum (GREF), a development that constitutes important international recognition of the CGCA’s work and its contribution to shaping modern regulatory practices at the European level.

Thereafter, Executive Director of the CGCA, Charis Tsangarides, presented the Commission’s results and activities for the 2024-2025 period. Particular emphasis was placed on strengthening regulatory oversight, player protection, responsible gaming policies, anti-money laundering (AML) efforts and enhancing Cyprus’ international cooperation with leading European and international organisations.

Special reference was made to the new METRON funding programme, which aims to support initiatives focused on preventing problematic gambling behaviour and creating a stronger protective framework for society through scientifically-grounded and measurable interventions.

During the conference, responsible gaming tools and the “TAKE CONTROL” national awareness campaign were also presented. The campaign promotes prevention, personal responsibility and informed decision-making before engaging in gambling activities. It highlights the importance of self-control, setting limits and timely access to support and assistance services.

The CGCA reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of transparency, integrity, public protection and the promotion of a safe and responsible gaming environment, while further strengthening Cyprus’ international position as a model regulatory and supervisory authority in the gaming sector.