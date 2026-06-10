Columbia Beach Resort has received five awards at the Cyprus Tourism Awards 2025, adding to its long-standing record of distinctions and reinforcing its position among Cyprus’ leading luxury hospitality destinations. Located in the iconic Bay of Pissouri, the five-star all-suite resort received five awards in total, including three Gold Awards in categories that reflect the depth, consistency and quality of its hospitality offering.

Columbia Beach Resort was honoured with Gold Awards in the categories Luxury Hotel/Resort, Summer/Beach Hotel/Resort and Family-Friendly Hotel Resort. These Gold Awards recognise three defining elements of the resort’s identity, its refined approach to luxury hospitality, its privileged beachfront setting and its ability to create memorable family stays with comfort, privacy and authentic Mediterranean character.

Steven Kizis, Managing Director of Columbia Hospitality, commented on the significance of the recognition.

“Receiving five awards at the Cyprus Tourism Awards 2025 is a meaningful honour for Columbia Beach Resort and for our people,” he noted. “The three Gold Awards carry particular significance, as they recognise areas that are central to the resort’s identity: luxury hospitality, our exceptional beachfront setting and the family experiences we create for our guests,” he continued.

“This recognition reflects the care, professionalism and attention to detail that our team brings to the guest experience every day. We remain committed to offering hospitality that feels personal, refined and true to the character of this unique destination.”

With architecture inspired by the character of a traditional Mediterranean village, spacious suites, refined dining options, wellness experiences at Hébe Spa and services designed for couples, families and corporate guests, Columbia Beach Resort continues to stand as a benchmark for Cypriot hospitality.

The latest awards further strengthen the resort’s reputation as a destination that combines natural beauty, understated luxury and authentic Mediterranean hospitality in one of Cyprus’ most distinctive coastal locations.

About Columbia Hospitality

Columbia Hospitality is the hospitality division of Schoeller Holdings Ltd, a privately-owned investment group with global operations across marine and non-marine sectors. The division brings together Columbia Hotels & Resorts, Columbia Restaurants and the Columbia Hotel Academy under one integrated brand, representing Schoeller Holdings’ long-standing commitment to excellence, innovation and service quality. Through its diverse portfolio, Columbia Hospitality is redefining Cyprus’ hospitality landscape, combining international standards with authentic local character. Its mission is to deliver exceptional experiences across every facet of hospitality, from luxury accommodation and dining to education and talent development.

About Schoeller Holdings Ltd

Founded in 1978, Schoeller Holdings Ltd is a privately-owned investment company operating a wide range of marine-related activities, including ship ownership, ship management and liner services, as well as non-marine ventures in hospitality, real estate and other industries. With a workforce of more than 14,000 employees worldwide, the Group has evolved into a dynamic, internationally-respected organisation and remains the driving visionary force behind all its subsidiaries.