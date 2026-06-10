A livestock unit within the infected zone in Mammari has tested positive for foot-and-mouth disease, the Veterinary Services announced on Wednesday evening.

According to the authorities, the affected holding is a sheep and goat farm in Mammari housing approximately 80 adult animals.

In a brief statement, the Veterinary Services said all prescribed disease-control procedures are being implemented.

“The procedures provided for by the Veterinary Services are being followed for the immediate culling of the animals,” the announcement said.

No further details were immediately provided regarding the source of the infection or whether additional farms are under investigation.