The UN secretary-general’s personal envoy for Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin, on Wednesday highlighted the key role played by the island’s bicommunal technical committees in fostering cooperation and mutual understanding between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

Speaking at a public event organised by UNDP Cyprus at the Home for Cooperation in Nicosia, Holguín described the committees as “the best example in Cyprus” of how dialogue and cooperation can produce meaningful results.

Holguin is currently in Cyprus as part of efforts to prepare the ground for a possible resumption of negotiations on the Cyprus problem.

“I am convinced that cooperation and dialogue with a common purpose are essential in Cyprus,” she said.

“Significant progress is achieved through relationships built over time, through dialogue and continuous contact between people. The technical committees are the best example of this in Cyprus.”

The UN envoy praised the work of committee members, noting that much of their contribution takes place away from public attention, without diminishing its importance or impact.

According to Holguin, the committees have played a substantial role in promoting dialogue, cooperation and mutual understanding between the two communities, demonstrating that coexistence based on respect, tolerance and collaboration is possible.

She also pointed to the achievements recorded since the committees were established in 2008, highlighting their contribution to preserving Cyprus’ cultural heritage, strengthening cooperation in public health, advancing environmental initiatives and implementing a range of practical projects that positively affect daily life across the island.

“These achievements may not always make headlines, but they are deeply significant,” she said.

Holguin thanked committee members for their voluntary service and long-standing commitment, urging them to continue meeting, building bridges of communication and promoting a shared vision for Cyprus’ future.

“Your dedication and perseverance are a source of inspiration and a reminder that solutions can be found,” she said.

Greek Cypriot negotiator Menelaos Menelaou said the technical committees demonstrate that when the island’s two communities work together with a Cyprus-wide perspective, they can achieve more and do so more effectively.

He described the committees as embodying the vision of a peaceful and reunited Cyprus and serving as a tangible example of what cooperation can accomplish.

Menelaou also referred to Holguin’s presence on the island, noting that her contacts in Cyprus and abroad form part of broader efforts to create conditions for the resumption of negotiations aimed at a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus issue.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot leader’s special representative Mehmet Dana described the technical committees as one of the most successful cooperation mechanisms established on the island over the past two decades.

From the opening of crossing points and the protection of cultural heritage to public health, environmental issues, youth affairs and gender equality, the committees have delivered substantial and measurable benefits for both communities, he said.

A common theme among all speakers was that, despite political difficulties and periodic challenges, the technical committees remain among the most effective mechanisms for cooperation in Cyprus, helping to build trust and develop practical solutions for the benefit of all residents of the island.