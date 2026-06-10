Justice Minister Costas Fitiris stressed on Wednesday that the construction of new prison facilities is a project of strategic importance for the state.

In a meeting with a delegation from the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB), he linked the construction of a new prison to the modernisation of correctional infrastructure, improved detention conditions, enhanced security and the overall effective operation of the prison system.

The meeting was attended by Sylvie Anagnostopoulos, country manager for Greece and Cyprus at the CEB, Jerome Costanzo, technical advisor at the bank, the ministry’s permanent secretary George Panteli, as well as officials involved in the relevant studies and coordination of the project.

Discussions focused on the current situation at the Central Prisons, the needs of the correctional system and the next steps required to prepare the project. Particular emphasis was placed on the initial feasibility study, the definition of technical and operational requirements, and the process of securing specialised technical and advisory support, the justice ministry said.

The statement added that the Council of Europe Development Bank is expected to play a key role in the project’s technical preparation, providing guidance and expertise based on its experience with similar infrastructure developments.

It was noted that despite measures aimed at reducing overcrowding and expanding alternative sentencing options, the existing prison facilities are no longer capable of meeting current demands. This is due both to their age and to the limitations arising from their location within the urban fabric of Nicosia.

The justice ministry said it will continue, in cooperation with state authorities and with the technical support of specialised bodies, to push forward all necessary steps for the development and implementation of the project.