For over six decades, the Leptos Group has played a defining role in shaping the modern image and international positioning of Cyprus through pioneering developments, long-term investments and a vision centred around extroversion, innovation, quality and global standards across multiple sectors. Through real-estate development, hospitality, education and healthcare,the Leptos Group continues to strengthen Cyprus’ competitiveness and presence in international markets.

Among the landmark projects that transformed the image of modern Limassol stands Limassol Del Mar, a revolutionary development for Cyprus standards and widely regarded as Cyprus’ most iconic architectural landmarks. Rising directly on the city’s seafront, the project introduced a new benchmark in architecture, design and lifestyle infrastructure, contributing significantly to the redevelopment and international image of Limassol.

A defining milestone of the development was the exclusive collaboration with Gianfranco Ferré Home, through which bespoke furniture collections and tailor-made interior pieces were created exclusively for the Signature Collection residences and penthouses.

Building upon this success, the Leptos Group continues to shape the future of Cyprus through Limassol Blu Marine, one of the largest mixed-use developments and investments ever undertaken in Cyprus, with a total investment value exceeding €500 million. Strategically positioned on Limassol’s seafront, the landmark development consists of four towers, two residential and two office towers, all offering uninterrupted panoramic Mediterranean views, while contributing to the wider transformation of Limassol’s coastal front and urban landscape.

The project has already achieved remarkable success, with both office towers sold exclusively and Poseidon Tower, the first residential tower of the project, now approximately 95 per cent sold and nearing completion. Limassol Blu Marine also benefits from the rapid redevelopment of the surrounding area, including the Limassol Marina district, the Casino which is in close proximity, Aktaia Odos, and the wider seafront area, further strengthening the city’s international profile and long-term growth potential.

The next and most iconic phase of the development comes through the legendary collaboration between the Leptos Group and Roberto Cavalli, with the Cavalli Tower at Limassol Blu Marine — the first Roberto Cavalli-branded residences in Europe. Already under rapid construction, the beachfront tower introduces a new benchmark in branded living, featuring Roberto Cavalli-designed interiors in the main lobby and lift lobbies, as well as optional Roberto Cavalli furniture packages for residences.

One-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments at Cavalli Tower at Limassol Blu Marine are now available for sale, starting from €845,000. Rising on Limassol’s seafront and offering magnificent Mediterranean views, Europe’s first Roberto Cavalli-branded residences combine iconic design, premium living and world-class amenities, including a bespoke Roberto Cavalli lobby and interiors, 24-hour concierge service, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a luxury spa, state-of-the-art gym, cinema room, landscaped gardens and underground parking, in one of the region’s most anticipated developments.

For more information, please contact us at: +357 25 555 555 or visit limassolblumarine.com/cavalli-tower.

About Leptos Group

The Leptos Group continues to promote a modern, dynamic and extroverted Cyprus with a strong international presence and vision for the future, thanks to: developments of international standards and strategic investments across multiple hospitality industries via Leptos Calypso Hotels, education through Neapolis University Pafos, healthcare through Iasis Hospital, real-estate development through Leptos Estates and property management through Vesta Holidays.