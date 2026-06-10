SCALE debuts new culinary journeys, with Italy its first destination

In an atmosphere infused with Mediterranean warmth, Italian elegance and SCALE’s distinctive design-led aesthetic, the award-winning restaurant officially unveiled the first phase of a new gastronomic journey on the evening of June 4, 2026, introducing SCALE Chapters to the public.

Distinguished guests, institutional representatives, partners, media, influencers and friends of the restaurant experienced first-hand the launch of Chapter I: Italy. SCALE Chapters is the restaurant’s new rotating culinary concept, through which each season will introduce a new cuisine, a new cultural influence, new flavours and a new reason to return to SCALE. Each Chapter will offer a fully immersive experience with its own identity, atmosphere and narrative, transforming every visit into a new culinary story.

The journey begins with Italy, a cuisine deeply connected to emotion, simplicity, family, passion and the art of dining. For this inaugural Chapter, SCALE has joined forces with acclaimed Italian chef Francesco Granata, who brings to Nicosia the authenticity, technique and culinary soul of the Italian tradition.

Inspired by Naples, the heat of the oven, the ritual of dough-making and the magic of simplicity transformed into fine dining, Chapter I: Italy introduces guests to an Italian experience through the distinctive lens of SCALE. Elegant, vibrant, contemporary and full of character.

Welcoming guests to the launch, SCALE Events Manager Evi Spanou spoke about the philosophy behind the new concept. “SCALE Chapters was born from a bold idea: to transform our restaurant into a living, evolving culinary destination,” she noted. “A place that travels, changes, draws inspiration and continually reinvents itself. Every few months, SCALE will adopt a new identity, playing host to a new cuisine, a new culture, new flavours and new stories.”

Remaining at the heart of the restaurant’s philosophy is resident chef Athenagoras Kostakos, the creative cornerstone for SCALE and for every new Chapter to come. Meanwhile, the culinary foundations, aesthetic identity, atmosphere and hospitality that have distinguished SCALE remain central to the experience.

The first SCALE Chapter is dedicated to Italy, inviting guests to discover authentic flavours, refined creations, wine, aromas, warmth and the theatricality of the Italian table through SCALE’s unique perspective.

The first Chapter has begun and the next instalment is already eagerly anticipated.

SCALE. Where the world stops by.