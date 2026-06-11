Ayia Napa Marina will host the Salty Wine Festival 2026, a premier wine-tasting and cultural festival that aspires to establish itself as one of Cyprus’ most significant summer events.

The festival will take place over June 20-21, 2026, from 5.30-10.30pm, across the stunning grounds of Ayia Napa Marina, offering visitors a unique experience that brings together the worlds of wine, gastronomy, culture and entertainment.

With the participation of more than 40 wineries from Cyprus and abroad, attendees will have the opportunity to discover and sample exceptional wines, meet producers and industry professionals, and explore new culinary experiences through carefully-curated food and wine pairings. In addition, the Festival programme will feature an artisanal market alongside music, designed to create a vibrant and festive atmosphere for visitors of all ages.

The Salty Wine Festival aims to become a key meeting point for wine enthusiasts, visitors from Cyprus and overseas, and people seeking a high-quality experience in one of the Mediterranean’s most iconic seaside destinations.

The event forms part of Ayia Napa Marina’s broader vision to create high-calibre events that enhance the cultural and tourism profile of the region while promoting Cyprus’ rich winemaking heritage and contemporary gastronomic creativity.

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