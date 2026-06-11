Flavours have the power to evoke memories. With this philosophy in mind, Colors Café at the Four Seasons Hotel in Limassol on June 9th welcomed media representatives and content creators to the opening event of Ice Cream Week 2026, an institution synonymous with summer and its sweetest delights.

This year, Colors Café draws inspiration from flavours integral to our Cypriot culinary identity. Familiar and timeless flavours, conveying stories, aromas and memories, are transformed into refreshing creations bearing the signature of Four Seasons Executive Pastry Chef Dimitris Hatzigiannis and his team.

From galaktoboureko, pastellaki, soutzouko and soumada, to triantafyllo, karidakia, teratsomelo, halouva and tahinopita, the menu highlights flavours inextricably linked to Cypriot tradition. A special place on the menu is reserved for creations featuring syrup-soaked kataifi and karidaki gelato, as well as baklava with quince paste and bergamot gelato, while the signature cocktails What-a-melon and Commandaria Sour perfectly round out the experience.

Over June 12-21, 2026, Colors Café’s Ice Cream Week invites you to experience Cyprus in a whole new way, via creations that blend tradition, imagination and memorable summer vibes.

Share your favorite moments with photos and stories by tagging @colorscafelimassol and @fourseasonscyprus.

ICE CREAM WEEK 2026 | Cyprus Flavors | June 12–21 | Colors Café | Four Seasons Hotel Limassol