The Minthis Music Festival 2026 will conclude on July 12, 2026 with an evening dedicated to the elegance and rhythm of jazz, featuring acclaimed British vocalist Claire Martin.

An eight-time winner of the British Jazz Awards, Martin is widely regarded as one of the finest jazz singers of her generation, with a long-standing international career that includes appearances at leading jazz festivals and iconic venues across Europe and the United States, as well as an extensive discography that has received outstanding critical acclaim.

She has collaborated with leading figures of the global jazz scene and is a regular presence on BBC Radio, further contributing to the promotion of jazz music. Known for her warm tone, impeccable phrasing and charismatic stage presence, she has performed on the world’s most prestigious jazz stages.

Accompanied by her exceptional ensemble, Martin will present an evening of beloved jazz standards and contemporary jazz compositions, blending musical sophistication with warmth and charm, creating an atmosphere that is both refined and immediately engaging for audiences.

Set amid the magical atmosphere of the Minthis Amphitheatre, the performance promises the perfect finale to five unforgettable nights of music, bringing the Festival’s 2026 edition to a celebratory and memorable close.

Presented by Pafilia, the company behind the award-winning Minthis resort, and under the creative direction and production of LaimTee Art, whose artistic vision defines the Festival’s distinctive identity, the festival continues to evolve into a meeting point for established international artists and emerging voices.

The Minthis Music Festival continues to bring together leading international artists and emerging talents in an environment that combines artistic excellence, quality hospitality and the enchanting natural landscape of Minthis.

The Minthis Music Festival 2026 is proudly presented with the support of main sponsor Porsche, alongside valued sponsors Bottles and Cyprus Workation Club.

For ticket reservations, please visit: SoldOut Tickets. Limited seats available.