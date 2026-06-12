Cyprus fell nine places in the Global Peace Index 2026, ranking 80th worldwide, marking one of the sharpest declines recorded among European countries in this year’s assessment.

The annual index, compiled by the Institute for Economics and Peace, evaluates 163 countries using indicators including levels of conflict, crime, militarisation, homicides, security conditions and public perceptions of safety.

Cyprus received a score of 1.967, placing it 80th globally and significantly lower than its position in the previous edition of the ranking.

The decline comes as global peace deteriorated for a twelfth consecutive year, with 99 countries recording weaker performances compared with 2025.

The latest results widened the gap between Cyprus and Greece, which improved its standing by two places to rank 53rd worldwide with a score of 1.828.

The report found that countries occupying the highest positions continue to be characterised by low levels of violence, strong institutions, social stability and a high degree of public trust.

Iceland retained first place for the nineteenth consecutive year and remains the world’s most peaceful country.

New Zealand ranked second, followed by Switzerland, Slovenia and Ireland.

The Global Peace Index is widely used as a measure of security and stability, assessing both domestic and international factors that influence peaceful conditions within states.