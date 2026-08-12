Police arrested 17 people during overnight crime prevention operations carried out across Cyprus, authorities said on Wednesday.

The coordinated patrols targeted key urban areas with the aim of preventing serious crime, maintaining public order and increasing public safety.

According to police, those arrested were suspected of a range of offences, including illegal stay, carrying a knife, unlawful possession of burglary tools, unlawful possession of property, public drunkenness, causing a disturbance, drug possession, possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting a police officer.

During the operation, officers stopped and checked 643 drivers and 184 passengers. Police also carried out inspections at 37 premises, resulting in four reports for various offences.

Traffic enforcement checks led to 320 citations for road traffic violations, while police also opened 11 investigations into traffic-related offences.

Speeding accounted for the largest number of violations, with 133 drivers reported for exceeding the speed limit. Police also impounded nine vehicles.

Officers carried out 89 breathalyser tests, resulting in four drink-driving reports. Two motorists also tested positive in preliminary roadside drug tests and are under investigation for driving under the influence of narcotics.

Police said similar operations will continue on a daily basis, with an increased presence, targeted checks and rapid operational response aimed at preventing crime, protecting the public and maintaining public order.