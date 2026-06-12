The ENAVSMA Foundation presents a distinctive limited-edition collection of handmade soy candles, housed in custom-made ceramic vessels crafted by hand and designed with unique aesthetic appeal and character, with the support of Eurobank.

The collectible candles have been created by Fotini Kamma of Circle.Φ, combining minimalist design with artisanal craftsmanship in two distinct styles, each an elegant addition to any home or a thoughtful and distinctive gift.

The candles are available at all KULT stores at a retail price of €50, with all proceeds being fully allocated to support the work and scholarship programmes of the ENAVSMA Foundation.

Through initiatives that combine creativity with social contribution, ENAVSMA continues to support young people and inspires the dreams of tomorrow’s leaders and innovators.

About the ENAVSMA Foundation

The ENAVSMA Foundation was established in 2023 with the aim of providing scholarships to graduate students. Through initiatives and events supporting Cyprus’ cultural and artistic landscape, the Foundation creates opportunities for more young people across the island to pursue their academic and professional aspirations. To date, ENAVSMA has awarded 37 scholarships throughout Cyprus, with a total value exceeding €180,000.