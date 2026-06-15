In gift to Larnaca, sculpture unveiled of 18th-century Kyiv chronicler of island

In a historic moment for Cyprus, Larnaca has unveiled the island’s first-ever sculpture of Vasyl Hryhorovych-Barsky, an 18th-century traveller from Kyiv who travelled all over Cyprus on foot, lived here, and described the island so precisely that his notes remain one of the most valuable primary sources on early modern Cyprus. The sculpture is a gift to the city, created with the support of its patrons – the cultural centre Obiimy Cyprus and the family initiative Sushko Philanthropy.

The sculpture was installed as part of the Ukrainian project “Shukai!”, which has, for almost 10 years, been telling the story of Kyiv through bronze mini-sculptures. The Cyprus sculpture is the first to go beyond Ukraine’s borders. And this is no coincidence: the two countries are connected far more deeply than it may seem. Three hundred years ago, a man from Kyiv was among the first to describe and sketch Cyprus, and today more than 30,000 Ukrainians live on the island. The sculpture is a reminder: the connection between Ukraine and Cyprus has always existed, and today it is growing stronger.

“Cyprus has become a second home for many Ukrainians. The community here is strong and welcoming, making it all the more meaningful to give something back to the city that welcomed us so warmly. It turns out that Cyprus and Ukraine are closer than they seem: 300 years ago, a man from Kyiv was among the first to describe and sketch this island. Today, we continue that same connection, in the language of culture,” noted Anna Sushko, co-founder of Obiimy Cyprus and Sushko Philanthropy.

“We are so proud to have the Sushko family Obiimy Centre in Larnaca, you have chosen our city as a place for everything, whether it’s Christmas, culture, history or politics. You are always here with us, and you support us. And we are equally proud to have the Ukrainian community living in Larnaca, because, as I always say, you are a very productive and well-educated nation that contributes to our society, economy and culture. Our historical experiences are similar. So, we thank you for your support, and you can always count on us,” said Iasonas Iasonidis, Deputy Mayor of Larnaca.

Who Was Vasyl Hryhorovych-Barsky?

Vasyl Hryhorovych-Barsky (1701–1747) left Kyiv on foot in 1724 and travelled for 24 years, without money, often ill, more than once on the edge of life. He reached Italy, Greece, Mount Athos, Jerusalem, Egypt and Syria, and visited Cyprus five times. Barsky described the island in rich, enthusiastic detail, with his own drawings. He was received with respect precisely because of his Kyiv origins: here, Kyiv was known as a great spiritual centre of the Orthodox world. In 1747, he returned home and died that same year.

“Vasyl Hryhorovych-Barsky called himself a ‘pilgrim on foot from Kyiv’ and always emphasised his Kyivan origins. Throughout his travels he wrote about the countries he visited with great respect, and he devoted especially warm pages to Cyprus. Today, this legacy reminds us of the centuries-old ties between Cyprus and Ukraine, and of the value of the cultural memory we share,” said Lyola Filimonova, the project’s scientific adviser.

The statue’s unveiling was attended by distinguished guests, including Ambassador of Japan Satoshi Iwasaki, representatives of the Embassies of Ukraine and Poland, the representative of the European Youth Parliament in Cyprus Christos Parmakkis, Deputy Mayor of Larnaca Iasonas Iasonidis and Nana Asmeni, Officer of the Larnaka Tourism Board, as well as members of the Cyprus–Ukraine Friendship Society, friends of Obiimy, the Ukrainian community and all those who hold culture and history close to heart.

The sculpture is open to the public at Obiimy Cyprus, Grigori Afxentiou 12, Larnaca 6016. Open daily, 10am–5pm.

About the Partners

Obiimy Cyprus – a Ukrainian cultural centre in Cyprus, a space for cultural exchange and the heart of the Ukrainian diaspora on the island. The centre advances cultural diplomacy, promotes Ukrainian culture worldwide and supports the Ukrainian community in Cyprus. Instagram: @obiimy.cyprus · Telegram: @obiimy_cyprus

Sushko Philanthropy – a family philanthropic initiative founded by Mykola and Anna Sushko. In the field of culture, it creates cultural and educational hubs worldwide, supports talent and ideas and shapes environments where people want to live, learn and create. Website: sushkophilanthropy.com · Instagram: @sushko.philanthropy

Shukai! – a cultural and historical project that tells the stories of Kyiv through bronze mini-sculptures. Across almost 10 years, 52 sculptures have appeared across Kyiv, through which millions of people have discovered the city. The Cyprus sculpture, the first beyond Ukraine’s borders, opens a new chapter: about Kyiv’s connections with the world, its stories, myths, and the people who created those connections. Website: shukai.com.ua · Instagram: @shukay.kyiv