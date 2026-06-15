ServPRO Accountants & Consultants continues to evolve its client experience, digital presence, and advisory support in response to a business environment shaped by regulatory change, increasing internationalisation and rapidly evolving technology.

“The launch of our new website represents an important step in ServPRO’s ongoing evolution. It reflects our commitment to making our expertise more accessible and to supporting clients with practical, integrated advice in an increasingly complex business environment,” noted Petros Theodotou, Founder & CEO of ServPRO Accountants & Consultants.

“As technology continues to reshape professional services, we remain focused on what matters most: technical excellence, practical solutions, trusted relationships and a commitment to helping our clients achieve their objectives.”

The website provides clearer access to the firm’s accounting, audit, tax, advisory, corporate, legal and fiduciary services, together with practical insights and resources for businesses and investors.

It also includes a dedicated knowledge and insights section, created to support clients and stakeholders with practical information on Cyprus corporate structures, taxation, regulatory considerations, fiduciary matters, business advisory and other areas of professional relevance.

The firm continues to invest in technology and digital tools to enhance efficiency, responsiveness and client experience, while maintaining the professional judgment, ethics and trusted relationships that remain fundamental to the delivery of professional services.

ServPRO’s approach is to combine modern tools with experienced professional thinking, ensuring that clients receive support that is both efficient and carefully considered.

Established in 2011, ServPRO has developed into a Cyprus-based professional services firm supporting local and international clients through a coordinated range of accounting, audit, tax, corporate, legal and advisory services. Bringing together professionals from different disciplines, the firm enables clients to access integrated support across multiple aspects of their business, investment and personal affairs.

The new website reflects this approach by presenting ServPRO’s capabilities, expertise and resources in a clearer, more structured and accessible manner.

The new website reflects ServPRO’s continued investment in innovation, client experience and professional excellence, while remaining guided by the principles that have defined the firm since its establishment in 2011: technical excellence, practical solutions, trusted relationships and a commitment to client success.

Designed with both local and international clients in mind, the website reflects ServPRO’s focus on supporting entrepreneurs, corporate groups, family offices, investors and private clients with their business, investment and wealth structuring needs through Cyprus.

The new ServPRO website is available at: www.servpro.com.cy

About ServPRO

ServPRO Accountants & Consultants is a Cyprus-based professional services firm offering accounting and financial reporting, audit and assurance, tax compliance and advisory, advisory and consulting, corporate and legal support, fiduciary services, payroll and employment compliance, startup and technology support, and related professional services. Established in 2011, ServPRO supports corporate and individual clients through a practical, solution-driven and detail-oriented approach, combining technical expertise with commercial understanding and personal service.