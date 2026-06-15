As part of its ongoing commitment to social responsibility and support for initiatives that promote health and well-being, Petrolina has contributed to the expansion of Ronald McDonald House® Cyprus by sponsoring and adopting one of the four rooms in the House’s new extension.

The new expansion will enable the House to accommodate up to 120 additional families each year, significantly increasing its capacity to meet the growing demand for support. It further strengthens the House’s mission of keeping families together while their children receive medical treatment, by providing free accommodation, meals and support.

“At Petrolina, we have always supported initiatives that make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Georgia Lefkariti, Executive Director of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd.

“Ronald McDonald House® Cyprus is a wonderful example of the support and care that communities can offer to families when they need it most, and we are proud to contribute to the growth of its work.”

Ronald McDonald House® Cyprus opened in Nicosia in 2022. To date, it has hosted more than 900 families and provided over 11,000 overnight stays.