The public works department announced that part of the Pedoulas-Kykkos-Kambos road will be subject to temporary lane closures from Friday, June 26, until Monday, July 6.

According to the department, one lane of the road will be closed in sections of approximately 100 metres at a time on weekdays, excluding weekends, between 7am and 3pm.

Traffic will be diverted to the adjacent lane through a Stop & Go system and appropriate road signage.

The arrangements are necessary to allow periodic maintenance works to be carried out on sections of the roadway in the direction from Pedoulas towards Kambos, covering a total distance of approximately 2.5 kilometres.

The public works department called on motorists to show the necessary understanding and to comply with the temporary traffic signs and any instructions issued by the police.