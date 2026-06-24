The match between Brazil and Scotland has captured the attention of football fans worldwide.

But the World Cup is never just about the games. Behind the events, sponsorships, broadcasts, tourism, and consumption form a massive global financial network, making cross-border payments a hot topic once again.

This is one of the reasons why XRP is being discussed again. As a digital asset that has long focused on cross-border payment scenarios, XRP’s potential lies not only in payment efficiency but also in investors’ expectations for its long-term value.

However, for many XRP holders, the discussion is no longer just about price. A more practical question is whether there are opportunities to earn additional returns while holding the asset long-term.

MoneySimpler has gained attention in this context. Through AI-automated trading, it offers XRP holders a passive income stream that differs from simply waiting for the market to rise.

Why are more and more XRP holders focusing on passive income?

The reason is simple: the market doesn’t rise indefinitely.

When the market is in a period of fluctuation, many holders do not want to sell XRP, but they also do not want their assets to remain idle for a long time.

In the past, they didn’t have many options. They either continued to wait or manually monitored the market and traded.

For investors who don’t want to trade frequently but also don’t want their assets to sit idle for long periods, MoneySimpler offers a new way to start AI-automated trading with a single click and generate profits.

What does MoneySimpler offer to XRP holders?

MoneySimpler’s concept is actually quite simple.

Users need no programming or quantitative trading experience; they can start AI-automated trading after registration.

The platform supports digital assets such as XRP, BTC, USDT, and USDC, and the system automatically executes strategies based on market changes.

How to Participate in MoneySimpler AI Automated Trading?

Getting started with MoneySimpler is straightforward. The process can be summarized in the following steps:

1. Register an Account: Visit the MoneySimpler platform and complete account registration. Receive a $50 trial fund and a $10 new user bonus.

2. Choose a Trading Plan: Select an AI automated trading plan that suits your needs.

3. Activate AI Automated Trading: After activating the contract, the system will automatically execute trading strategies based on market changes without human intervention.

What trading products does MoneySimpler offer?

MoneySimpler offers AI-powered automated trading products covering multiple markets including cryptocurrencies, forex, stock index futures, commodities, US stocks, and ETFs.

The following are sample product plans:

Basis Arbitrage Strategy: Starting from $100, 2-day term, daily return of $4, final return at maturity: $100 principal + $8 return.

Digital Asset Trend Tracking 2.0: Starting from $500, 5-day term, daily return of $6.25, final return at maturity: $500 principal + $31.25 return.

Digital Asset Trend Tracking 2.05: Starting from $1,000, 10-day term, daily return of $13, final return at maturity: $1,000 principal + $130 return.

Trend Tracking 2.1: Starting from $5,000, 20-day term, daily return of $70.5, final return at maturity: $5,000 principal + $1,410 return.

Cross-Exchange Arbitrage 3.5: Starting from $10,000, 30-day term, daily return $153, final return at maturity: $10,000 principal + $4,590 profit.

Cryptocurrency Statistical Arbitrage Strategy 2.45: Starting from $100,000, 40-day term, daily return $1,950, final return at maturity: $100,000 principal + $78,000 profit.

For more strategy details, please visit the MoneySimpler website.

About MoneySimpler

Headquartered in Birmingham, UK, MoneySimpler focuses on AI-powered automated trading solutions, aiming to lower the barrier to entry for quantitative trading.

The platform supports digital assets such as XRP, BTC, USDT, and USDC. Users can start AI-automated trading without any programming or quantitative trading experience.

By automating trading strategies, MoneySimpler aims to help more digital asset investors participate in the market in a simpler way.

Official website: https://moneysimpler.com

Official email address: [email protected]

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).