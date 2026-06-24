France face Norway on Friday knowing a draw in their final Group I match would be enough to secure top spot, although finishing first could produce a more difficult route through the knockout stages of the World Cup despite offering immediate logistical advantages.

Already qualified for the round of 32 after wins over Senegal and Iraq, France sit top of the group on goal difference and require only a point to stay ahead. A victory or draw would keep the 2018 champions based in the north eastern United States for the early knockout rounds, avoiding a longer travel schedule across cities including Dallas, Miami and Atlanta.

The trade off is a potential increase in sporting difficulty later in the tournament. Depending on other results, topping the group could mean a possible round of 16 meeting with Germany and a semi final path that includes European champions Spain.

France are expected to rotate their squad after qualification was secured. Didier Deschamps returned home following the death of his mother and assistant coach Guy Stephan will lead the team from the touchline in Boston. Deschamps had already used all five substitutions in the 3-0 win over Iraq, indicating a focus on workload management.

The situation creates an unusual calculation for France, where finishing first could reduce travel demands but increase the likelihood of earlier clashes with leading nations including Brazil, England and Portugal.

Norway arrive in strong form after securing progression with wins over Iraq and Senegal. Their performances have included seven goals across two matches and a late comeback against Senegal that has underlined their momentum in the tournament.

Coach Stale Solbakken is expected to manage fitness carefully after a demanding schedule. Erling Haaland, who leads the squad with four goals, could be rested or used sparingly as Norway consider squad rotation, with Alexander Sorloth likely to feature in attack. Martin Odegaard may also be held back while Patrick Berg is in contention to start after his assist in the previous match.

Defender Leo Ostigard is also pushing for inclusion as Norway assess changes following injury concerns in defence.

France remain anchored by Kylian Mbappe, whose two goals against Iraq took his World Cup tally to 16, moving him level with Miroslav Klose and within two of Lionel Messi’s record, reinforcing his status as a central figure in their attacking threat.