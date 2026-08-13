Ten people were arrested in overnight police operations for various offences, including the illegal possession of drugs, causing a disturbance and failing to appear in court.

The police said 505 vehicles were pulled over and 646 drivers and passengers were inspected.

A total of 295 reports were filed, of which 108 for speeding and five for drink driving. Eight vehicles were impounded.

The police also raided 45 establishments and filed three reports, in the framework of operations to crack down on criminal activity and instil a sense of security among the public.