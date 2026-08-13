The education ministry has launched a project to install cold water dispensers in schools across the island, a process which began last year with a tender for 25 schools and will continue this year, minister Athena Michaelidou said in a letter made public on Thursday.

In her letter, in reply to a question raised by Larnaca MP Prodromos Alambritis, the education minister said the aim was to install the cold water dispensers in all schools. There are currently over 800 public schools in Cyprus.

The ministry has provided for a budget of €130,000 per year for the dispensers.

The tender for the 2025-2026 school year has already been launched and works are expected to begin by October for the first 25 schools.

For 2026-2027, a second tender is in the pipeline for a further 25 schools.

The selection of schools to be included in the second phase will be made in collaboration with the school boards, taking into consideration particular needs.

Meanwhile, cold water dispensers have been installed in schools at the initiative of school boards and parents’ associations, with the approval of the education ministry and the precondition that all technical, health and operational specifications would be met.

Michaelidou said the responsibility for monitoring the quality of water made available to students, including temperature, lies with the school boards.

The installation of cold water dispensers by the education ministry falls within the framework of the national strategy for education and green transition 2030 and the broader ministry policy to create safe and climate resilient schools.

The education ministry is also providing all students with reuseable water bottles in the context of a campaign to promote the environment over plastic, with the aim of reducing the use of disposable plastic products.