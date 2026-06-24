Summer in Cyprus has its own rhythm. It starts early, lasts until late, and moves between work, the beach, family obligations, short escapes and that constant search for a little more freshness. Somewhere within this rhythm, Lidl Cyprus is adding a different kind of stop to this year’s summer schedule: the Lidl Better Living Days. A summer road trip that does not ask you to change your everyday life, but to add to it small moments of wellbeing, taste, movement and inspiration.

This is not an event designed simply to fill a weekend. It is an experience created to offer small, practical and easy-to-apply ideas for everyday life. Ideas on what you can prepare quickly at home. On how you can add a little more movement to your day. On how balanced nutrition can become easier, tastier and closer to the real needs of a family.

At the heart of the experience is Lidl Food Academy on the Go, Lidl Cyprus’ mobile kitchen, bringing the public cooking moments, tastings, refreshing ideas, easy recipes and small tips that do not stay only at the event, but can continue afterwards, at home, at the table, in the lunch box and in the daily routine.

And because better living also means wellbeing, the programme includes movement activities, such as yoga sessions, taking place in the green areas of Lidl stores. There, a summer morning becomes a little calmer, each breath a little deeper and exercise more accessible, even for those who have never tried something similar before.

Naturally, since we are talking about summer in Cyprus, freshness has its own place in the experience. The areas are set up with shade structures, air coolers, resting points and refreshing treats, so that visitors can enjoy the activities comfortably and pleasantly, without the discomfort of the heat.

Children also have their own role in the Lidl Better Living Days. Through creative and interactive activities, they come into contact with nutrition, taste and better habits in a natural, playful and enjoyable way. Because better choices are learned more easily when they are connected with experience, play and participation.

The Lidl Better Living Days journey begins in Nicosia and continues every weekend at a different Lidl store, covering all cities across Cyprus.

Lidl Better Living Days programme

26 & 27 June – Lidl Agios Dometios, Nicosia

– Lidl Agios Dometios, Nicosia 3 & 4 July – Lidl Agios Pavlos, Paphos

– Lidl Agios Pavlos, Paphos 10 & 11 July – Lidl Agias Fylaxeos, Limassol

– Lidl Agias Fylaxeos, Limassol 17 & 18 July – Lidl Ypsonas, Limassol

– Lidl Ypsonas, Limassol 24 & 25 July – Lidl Paralimni

– Lidl Paralimni 31 July & 1 August – Lidl Aradippou

At every stop, the programme brings taste, wellbeing, movement, freshness and ideas for the whole family. And perhaps this is the most beautiful part of the Lidl Better Living Days: they aim to offer suggestions that can make everyday life a little better. A smoothie. An easy recipe. A little yoga. A refreshing tasting experience. An idea for the family table. A child learning through play. A summer outing that becomes an experience…

This is what the Lidl Better Living Days are all about. A summer road trip that brings better living closer to everyone, in the simplest, freshest and most human way.

More information about the programme and the next stops is available here.