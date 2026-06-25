Cyprus’ real estate developers gathered in Limassol on Wednesday night for their annual official dinner, at a time when one of the island’s most influential business sectors is being asked to do more than keep investment flowing.

The event, held at the Lanitis Carob Mill, was attended by Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, who delivered a speech on behalf of President Nikos Christodoulides.

The Cyprus Real Estate Developers Association described the dinner as an event that has “now been established as one of the most important institutional meetings of the business world of our country”, reflecting the sector’s weight in the economy and its close links with government policy.

The timing was significant. Property development remains one of the strongest parts of the Cypriot economy, but the debate around the sector has shifted sharply. Growth is still important. However, housing supply, affordability, planning delays and pressure on cities such as Limassol are now just as central to the discussion.

According to the association, the event was “honoured by the presence” of Ioannou, whose ministry has been at the centre of efforts to speed up licensing procedures, support new housing supply and modernise the framework within which developers operate.

His presence also gave the dinner wider political weight, coming only days after new figures showed that property prices, particularly apartment prices, are continuing to rise.

Apartment prices in Cyprus rose by 10.8 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, according to Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) data, while the broader residential property price index increased by 7.5 per cent.

CBC said demand remained strong, mainly from foreign buyers, while construction costs and the gradual pace of new supply continued to put upward pressure on prices.

Sales have also remained resilient. In the first five months of 2026, property sales documents rose by 11.9 per cent year-on-year, with Limassol remaining the largest market. The district recorded 2,537 sales documents between January and May, up 11.2 per cent from the same period last year.

For the government, this strength creates both an opportunity and a challenge. The sector continues to attract investment, support employment and shape the island’s urban development. At the same time, the same growth has intensified concerns over whether younger buyers and middle-income households can still access the market.

Ioannou has previously argued that Cyprus must build “smarter”, not only faster, saying that land development and construction should no longer be seen merely as building activity, but as a sector that directly affects quality of life, economic competitiveness, investment attraction, job creation and the way cities and communities are shaped.

He has also linked the government’s housing policy to faster planning procedures and incentives aimed at increasing supply. Under the schemes referred to by the minister, more than 2,500 homes are expected to be built in the next two years, of which around 400 will be made available as affordable homes.

For developers, the message is increasingly clear. The sector remains one of the strongest pillars of the Cypriot economy, but its next challenge is no longer only growth. It is whether that growth can also help deliver more affordable homes, better-planned communities and cities able to cope with the demands of the next decade.

The association has also placed affordable housing high on its agenda. Its chairman, Yiannis Misirlis, has previously described affordable housing as the country’s greatest social challenge, while stressing the association’s readiness to support efforts to address it.