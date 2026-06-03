Cyprus property sales rose 11.9 per cent in the first five months of 2026, extending the market’s upward trend, although growth slowed in May.

According to figures from the department of lands and surveys, a total of 8,043 sales documents were filed at district land registry offices between January and May, compared with 7,185 in the same period of 2025.

At the same time, the market remained well above pre-pandemic levels. In the first five months of 2019, 4,846 sales documents had been filed, meaning this year’s total was 66 per cent higher.

Limassol holds lead as Larnaca posts strongest long-term rise

Limassol remained the largest market in absolute terms, with 2,537 sales documents filed in the January-May period, compared with 2,281 a year earlier and 1,768 in 2019.

This marked an annual increase of 11.2 per cent, while sales were also 43.5 per cent higher than in the same period before the pandemic.

Nicosia followed with 1,749 sales documents, up from 1,655 in 2025 and 868 in 2019.

As a result, sales in the capital rose 5.7 per cent year-on-year and were more than double their pre-pandemic level.

Meanwhile, Larnaca continued to record one of the strongest recoveries, with sales reaching 1,747 in the first five months of 2026, compared with 1,554 a year earlier and 670 in 2019.

This represented a 12.4 per cent annual increase and a 160.7 per cent rise compared with 2019, the largest percentage increase among all districts over the seven-year period.

Paphos also maintained strong momentum, recording the highest annual growth among the districts.

Sales rose 19 per cent to 1,631, from 1,371 in the same period of 2025. Compared with 2019, when 1,211 sales documents were filed, sales in Paphos were up 34.7 per cent.

In Famagusta, sales increased 17 per cent year-on-year to 379, from 324 in 2025. They were also 15.2 per cent higher than the level recorded in 2019.

Paphos and Larnaca lift May figures despite Nicosia decline

In May alone, property sales across Cyprus increased by 4.8 per cent, with 1,723 sales documents filed compared with 1,644 in May 2025.

However, the monthly figures showed a more mixed picture than the cumulative data, as gains in Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos were partly offset by declines in Nicosia and Famagusta.

Limassol recorded a marginal rise of 2 per cent, with sales increasing to 533 from 525 a year earlier.

Larnaca posted a stronger performance, with sales rising 14 per cent to 420, compared with 369 in May 2025.

Paphos recorded the biggest increase in May, with sales up 24 per cent to 376, from 304 a year earlier.

By contrast, sales in Nicosia fell 12 per cent to 323, compared with 369 in May 2025.

Finally, Famagusta also moved lower, with sales dropping 8 per cent to 71, from 77 a year earlier.