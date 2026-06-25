In a milestone for PARKSIDE, the brand is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026. What started in 1996 has developed into Europe’s best-selling DIY brand three decades later. Under the anniversary motto “BUILT TO BE CELEBRATED!”, the brand today is looking back on an unprecedented history of growth.

Whether it’s an ambitious DIY project, a professional workshop application or maintaining the local green space, the PARKSIDE brand has established itself as the pan-European market leader in DIY and continues to pursue a clear goal: to support DIY enthusiasts in independently and successfully realising their projects.

Especially in times of increased living costs, many people decide to carry out work in the house or garden themselves. And a development towards sustainability, conscious consumption and resource conservation paired with the desire for self-determination motivates people to repair used furniture and give it a second life.

Thus, from the very beginning, PARKSIDE has been the brand of choice for many people to tackle their projects, equipping them with high-quality tools at the best price.

An anniversary filled with highlights

Following the successful Guinness World Record of “THE PULL”, in which a PARKSIDE cordless drill pulled the world’s largest passenger aircraft, an Airbus A380, and the ongoing preparations for another stunt, the 30th anniversary now marks the next milestone for PARKSIDE.

For this occasion, the brand is launching a 360-degree campaign under the motto “BUILT TO BE CELEBRATED!”, which not only honours the brand history, but also focuses on the DIY community, itself. With various social media promotions, customers can join PARKSIDE in “BUILT TO BE CELEBRATED!” and become part of a strong community.

“Thirty years of PARKSIDE are proof of our quality,” says Robin Ruschke, Head of Marketing at Lidl Stiftung and Co. KG. “We have brought DIY to the centre of society. Meanwhile, a real community of PARKSIDERS has emerged, inspiring each other and motivating with tips and tricks for the next DIY project.”

He added: “Our thanks go to the millions of customers who have placed their trust in us for three decades and show us every day: Together, we can do it!”

PARKSIDE’s success story

The PARKSIDE brand was founded in 1996. The brand name is derived from Parkside Street in London, near Lidl’s UK headquarters. Starting with a comprehensive range for DIY enthusiasts, the offering was continuously expanded to include garden products. The sub-brand PARKSIDE PERFORMANCE also offers particularly high performance for demanding projects for advanced DIY enthusiasts and professionals.

In 2023, PARKSIDE gained a strong brand partner in Arnold Schwarzenegger, with whom the brand repeatedly draws attention to motivate people to tackle projects and do things themselves. PARKSIDE has also built a real community of PARKSIDERS and is represented as a brand on relevant platforms.

A milestone in PARKSIDE’s growth history is its recognition as the best-selling DIY brand by Euromonitor. In 2022, PARKSIDE became an independent anchor brand and one of now six defined non-food theme worlds of Lidl. The products have also been offered at Kaufland since 2023.

About PARKSIDE

The PARKSIDE brand offers DIY products with which anyone can carry out work in the garden, house or workshop in no time and on their own. PARKSIDE PERFORMANCE also appeals to highly ambitious, advanced DIY enthusiasts. With an unbeatable price-performance ratio, a broad product range and high quality, PARKSIDE has already convinced DIY fans worldwide. For more information, visit: www.parkside-diy.com.