Britain on Thursday set out plans to criminalise abusive and harmful therapies intended to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Government publishes draft Conversion Practices Bill for England and Wales, banning so-called ‘conversion therapies’.

Offenders carrying out such practices could face an unlimited fine and/or up to five years in prison.

Bill would also criminalise encouraging or assisting conversion therapies carried out outside England and Wales.

Britain pledged to ban conversion practices in 2021, with a further commitment in January 2023.

Measures in the draft bill would also create civil protections similar to those for forced marriage and female genital mutilation to protect those at risk of abuse.

The legislation includes exemptions for what was described as legitimate healthcare, allowing therapists and counsellors to continue open conversations about sexuality and identity.

The proposed bill will undergo pre-legislative scrutiny before being introduced to parliament for further debate.