Deputy Nicosia mayor Chrysanthos Fakas on Sunday added his voice to those protesting an exhibition in Nicosia which includes works by the artist who designed the ‘TRNC’ flag.

On Friday the Ecologists Movement had declared outrage at the A Slight Indisposition exhibition ongoing at the Nicosia Municipal Arts Centre (NiMAC) in Nicosia, including participation of Emin Çizenel, who designed the flag.

The Ecologists state that Çizenel is known not only for his artistic career, but also as the creator of the flag of the pseudo-state, which they characterised as a symbol of the Turkish occupation and the partition of Cyprus.

“If this information is correct, the exhibition should be immediately cancelled,” Fakas said.

He was backed by fellow Disy Nicosia councillors who expressed “dissatisfaction and clear disagreement with the hosting of an artist’s work”.

The exhibition hosts a group of artists including other Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots.