Another warm and sunny day is forecast on Sunday with temperatures inland set to reach 38C.

But with cloud developing in the Troodos mountains, there is a chance of rain there in the afternoon.

Around the island, the temperature is set to be around 2-3 degrees higher than the average for the time of year, rising to 38C in Nicosia, 32-35 on the coasts and 24 in Troodos.

On Monday the day will again start sunny and although clouds are set to gather in the mountains no rain is forecast. Temperatures are set to rise to 39C in Nicosia, 32-35 on the coasts and 24 in the mountains.

Rain is a possibility on Tuesday also in the mountains, with temperatures remaining higher than normal for the time of year.