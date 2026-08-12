International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez has condemned the deadly attack on the cargo ship Tihamah off Yemen, warning that continued violence against commercial vessels is endangering seafarers and threatening global supply chains.

The Tanzania-flagged and Egyptian-owned vessel was struck near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, off Al Mokha, on Tuesday. The IMO confirmed that several seafarers had been killed, while Yemeni authorities reported the deaths of four crew members and two Yemeni rescuers. Ten other people were injured.

Dominguez said that “It is with sadness and regret to know that, once again, innocent seafarers have lost their lives in an indefensible attack on international shipping,” offering his “deepest condolences to the families of those involved”.

Describing the location of the latest attack as particularly troubling, the IMO chief renewed his call for shipowners and operators to carefully assess the risks before entering the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and other dangerous regions.

“I reiterate my call for shipowners and ship operators to thoroughly assess risks before transiting this and other regions and follow appropriate best management practices,” Dominguez said, adding that “Seafarers deserve to be protected and allowed to do their jobs in safety and security.”

The incident has deepened concerns over the security of one of the world’s most important maritime corridors, which connects the Indian Ocean with the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

Shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Red Sea has already fallen by more than 50 per cent compared with levels recorded before the earlier wave of attacks. An average of 32 ships a day passed through the strait last week, down from around 50 previously, according to Kpler data cited by Reuters.

Dominguez warned that “These continued attacks on shipping only serve to escalate tensions and threaten global supply chains on which everyone depends,” before also calling for the immediate and unconditional release of all seafarers still being held captive following piracy attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

“Ensuring seafarer safety is a fundamental obligation under international law and a shared responsibility of the global community,” he concluded.