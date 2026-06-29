Altamira Real Estate presents an exceptionally rare investment opportunity in one of Cyprus’ most promising coastal locations, offering for sale a 235,657-sq.m seafront landholding in Softades, Larnaca, boasting an impressive 410 m of beachfront frontage.

Located just 10 minutes from Larnaca International Airport and 3 km from the tourist area of Pervolia, the property is situated in a rapidly-emerging investment hotspot, widely regarded as the next major growth destination in the district.

The site’s extensive size and unique characteristics make it ideal for luxury resorts, hotel developments, tourist villages and high-end mixed-use projects. Its tourism zoning provides significant flexibility for planning, design and development, offering investors the opportunity to create a landmark destination.

Interested buyers have the option to acquire the entire property for €21 million or purchase individual sections:

Group 1: €11.5 million – 133,127 sq.m with 270 m of seafront frontage

€11.5 million – 133,127 sq.m with 270 m of seafront frontage Group 2: €8 million – 83,325 sq.m with 140 m of beachfront frontage

€8 million – 83,325 sq.m with 140 m of beachfront frontage Group 3: €1.5 million – 19,205 sq.m with frontage on a public road

A key advantage of this offering is that all three groups benefit from access to a public road, allowing for immediate utilisation and development.

In a market where large-scale seafront land opportunities are becoming increasingly scarce, the asking prices of these properties are significantly below those of comparable beachfront development sites in the wider Larnaca area. This represents a rare opportunity to secure prime coastal land at a highly-competitive entry point, offering strong potential for future capital appreciation and attractive long-term investment returns.

The deadline for interested parties to submit offers via the Altamira Real Estate website is Tuesday, July 14, 2026, 10am.

Learn more about this opportunity at the Altamira Real Estate website.