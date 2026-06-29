HSS Cyprus holds Dasoudi beach clean-up, to promote eco awareness, youth fitness, service

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) Cyprus volunteers recently carried out a beach clean-up drive at the popular Dasoudi Beach, reinforcing their continued commitment to environmental protection, community welfare and youth development in Cyprus.

The initiative brought together members and volunteers from Indian and Hindu community groups across Cyprus, who actively participated in clearing the shoreline and surrounding areas. The effort aimed to restore the natural beauty of the beach, while raising awareness about responsible waste disposal and environmental care.

Focus on environmental responsibility

The beach clean-up was organised in response to growing environmental concerns linked to urbanisation, increased tourism activity and rising population pressure in Cyprus. Public spaces such as Dasoudi Beach often face challenges related to plastic waste and litter accumulation, particularly during peak usage periods.

While local authorities continue their maintenance efforts, HSS Cyprus emphasised that sustainable environmental protection requires active community participation. The initiative highlights the importance of collective responsibility in preserving Cyprus’ natural coastal ecosystems.

Promoting youth fitness and wellbeing

In addition to environmental activities, HSS Cyprus regularly organises yoga sessions and sports activities aimed at promoting physical fitness, mental wellbeing, and discipline among the younger generation. The organisation believes that a healthy and active youth forms the foundation of a strong and responsible future society.

Community engagement and ongoing initiatives

Through its sewa-driven approach, HSS Cyprus continues to engage volunteers in a range of activities, including:

Periodic cleanliness and environmental drives

Awareness campaigns on waste management and sustainability

Yoga and sports programmes for youth development

Community service and value-based engagement initiatives

These programmes aim to foster responsibility, discipline and active citizenship among participants, and in particular young people.

Call for wider participation

HSS Cyprus has encouraged other organisations, community groups and individuals across Cyprus to join hands in similar initiatives. The organisation believes environmental protection and community wellbeing can be strengthened through collective action and shared responsibility.

Guided by core values

Ultimately, all activities are guided by the principles of Sanskar, Sewa and Sangathan, focusing on value-based living, selfless service and strong community bonding. These principles continue to shape HSS Cyprus’ work in environmental conservation, youth development and cultural engagement.