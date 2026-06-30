AEGEAN is launching a new cycle of its Pilot Scholarship Programme, continuing an initiative it has implemented since 2018, with the aim of fostering the next generation of aviation professionals in Greece.

Since the Programme’s inception, more than 280 young men and women have joined the initiative. Of these, 150 have already completed their training and are now serving as pilots with AEGEAN and Olympic Air, while a further 88 are currently undergoing training, underscoring the scheme’s long-term commitment and its meaningful contribution toward developing Greece’s future aviation talent.

Through the new cycle, a further 40 young men and women will have the chance to obtain a Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL), benefitting from financial support covering the majority of their training costs, as well as the prospect of immediate employment with AEGEAN and Olympic Air flight crews upon successful completion of the full Programme.

The training is being delivered in partnership with Global Aviation and Egnatia Aviation. Participants subsequently complete their Type Rating training at the AEGEAN | CAE Flight Training Centre, where they acquire the specialised qualifications required to operate the aircraft type they will be assigned to fly.

Lasting up to 20 months, the Programme significantly enhances access to one of the aviation industry’s most demanding professions, where the total cost of training approaches €100,000 per aspiring pilot, while AEGEAN’s total investment in its Pilot Scholarship Programme exceeds €17 million. This reaffirms the airline’s long-term commitment toward developing the next generation of aviation professionals, and making a meaningful contribution to strengthening Greece’s air transport sector. As part of this commitment, the airline also launched a Scholarship Programme for Aircraft Maintenance Engineers in 2022.

Candidates may submit their applications until October 16, 2026 here, with the Programme scheduled to commence on January 11, 2027.

For more detailed information on the terms and conditions of participation in the Scholarship Programme, interested parties should visit AEGEAN’s website or email: [email protected].