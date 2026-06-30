A police officer shot his wife before turning his service pistol on himself in the Zakaki area of Limassol on Tuesday morning.

According to media reports, the incident occurred at around 7am, when the man shot his wife and then took his own life.

The woman was admitted to the hospital where she is being treated in serious condition.

The scene has since been cordoned off by police. Investigations into the case are ongoing.

Pogo women’s group on Monday morning condemned the incident as an attempted femicide, saying the incident was a “tragic reminder” that violence against women continues to be a harsh social reality.

The group called for the implementation of comprehensive policies to address gender-based violence and the protection of women, stressing that there was “zero tolerance for violence against women.”