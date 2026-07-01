Where views, flavors, and experiences come together high above the city

Balza welcomes the new summer season on the 7th floor of the Hatzisavvas Building, overlooking Eleftheria Square and downtown Nicosia.

This season’s culinary identity is once again crafted by award-winning chef Angelos Bakopoulos, with the concept brought to life by Balza’s lead chef, Xenophon Stavropoulos. The new menu bridges the Mediterranean and contemporary international culinary trends, with an emphasis on fresh ingredients, clean flavors, and creative techniques.

Among the standout new offerings are the Beef Tartare with sun-dried tomatoes, capers, and crispy potatoes; the Tuna Carpaccio with wasabi and black vinegar; the unique Grilled Squid with tomato relish and carbonara sauce; Wagyu Sliders, and the Seafood Linguine with clams, mussels, and shrimp. The menu is rounded out by the fresh Fish of the Day and various daily beef cuts, while the Cajun Jumbo Shrimp add a distinctive touch to the seafood offerings.

The experience is rounded out by a new cocktail menu that combines technique, creativity, and premium spirits. The menu was curated by Vakis Stavris, who has created signature cocktails designed exclusively for Balza.

Among this year’s creations, the exotic “Naughty Bird” with tequila, mango, and orange liqueur; the aromatic “Jungle Mist” with gin, St. Germain, and velvety mint foam; and the “Black Kiss” with vodka infused with butterfly tea and peach stand out.

At the same time, Balza is expanding its selection of non-alcoholic cocktails with options such as the Negroni 0/0, the Paloma 0/0, the Basil Smash 0/0, the Hugo 0/0, and the Summer of Your Life 0/0, offering alcohol-free alternatives.

From early afternoon until late at night, Balza offers an atmosphere that combines views, music, food, and drinks. Whether for an after-work drink, dinner, or a night out with friends, it remains one of the city’s go-to spots during the summer.

More than just a rooftop bar and restaurant, Balza is a destination for experiences. It’s a place where the sunset, the music, the company, the food, and the drinks come together to create their own unique story every night.

BALZA 2026: Escape the Ordinary.

Info : Hatzisavva Building, at the corner of Evagoras Avenue and Omirou Street, Nicosia (2 Evagoras Avenue, 7th floor)

Phone: 22 253232

Hours:

Monday–Thursday & Sunday: 6:00 p.m.–1:00 a.m.

Friday–Saturday: 6:00 p.m.–1:30 a.m.

Social media pages

https://www.instagram.com/balzanicosia

https://www.facebook.com/balzacyprus